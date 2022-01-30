L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Down 41.0% in January

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE LNFA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,248. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

