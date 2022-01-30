LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $121.78 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

