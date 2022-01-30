LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,910.45 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. LHT has a market capitalization of $100,910.45 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

