Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 549,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $8.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 168,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,637. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

