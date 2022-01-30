Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LMACA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,710. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.