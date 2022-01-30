Lido DAO Token Market Capitalization Tops $43.39 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.