Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,300.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $142,300.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00289013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

