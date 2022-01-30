Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.