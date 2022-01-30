Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $83,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

