Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $83,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.60 and a 200-day moving average of $317.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

