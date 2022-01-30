Link Machine Learning Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Link Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $512.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

