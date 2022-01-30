LINK Trading Up 0.1% This Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $677.96 million and approximately $391,472.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $113.45 or 0.00298879 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

