Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Position Raised by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 840.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Liquidia accounts for approximately 0.4% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Liquidia worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Liquidia stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.26. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

