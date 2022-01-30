Liquity USD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $725.53 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

