Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $1,171.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,958.65 or 0.99966232 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,955,106 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.