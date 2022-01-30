Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Lithia Motors worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $286.28 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

