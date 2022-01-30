Lithium Hits Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,330,301 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

