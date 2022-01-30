Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $742,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

