Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.77).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,699.46).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.36. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.37 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

