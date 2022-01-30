Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,774. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.