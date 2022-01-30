Lobstex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $340,882.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $974,066.08 and approximately $340,882.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,092,237 coins and its circulating supply is 23,016,810 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

