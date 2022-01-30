Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,372 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 146.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

CRL opened at $321.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

