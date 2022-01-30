Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,967 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 84.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 72.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $459.72 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.94.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

