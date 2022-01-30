Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,170 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.