Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,024 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,430.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,552.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,515.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

