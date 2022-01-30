Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,727 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

