Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,409 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

PM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

