Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 76,954 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,433,000 after buying an additional 258,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average is $211.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

