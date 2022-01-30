Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 230.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.72 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

