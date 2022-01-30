Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $321.73 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.