Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

