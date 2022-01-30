Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,291 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 139.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Align Technology stock opened at $463.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.