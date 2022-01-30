Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,170 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

