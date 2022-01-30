Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,924 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

