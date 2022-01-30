Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 67,381 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 321.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,381 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average of $370.07. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

