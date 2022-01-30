Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 86,242 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,242 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of OneMain worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 181,128 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 925.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 196,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

