Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,411 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 247,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

