Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.