Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

