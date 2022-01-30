Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.00. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $130.22 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.