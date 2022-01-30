Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. American National Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.22 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

