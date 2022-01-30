Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,394 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

