Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Shares of A opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

