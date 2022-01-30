Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $28.70 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 313.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

