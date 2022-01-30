Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $41.68 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 259.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

