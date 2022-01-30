Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Primerica worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Primerica by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

PRI stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.59 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.