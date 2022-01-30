Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day moving average of $360.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

