Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.64 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,384 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 in the last 90 days.

COIN opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $262.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.