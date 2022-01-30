Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 297,174 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 313.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.3% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

