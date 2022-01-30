Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,578 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

